Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Pink Fantasy dance beneath a full moon in dark MV for 'Fantasy' comeback

Pink Fantasy is back with a music video for their latest single "Fantasy"!

The single, which was released through their agency Mydoll Entertainment on August 5, is highly instrumental, with strong guitars behind softened in contrast with piano and string instruments. The accompanying music video, directed by Super Junior's Shindong, has a dark and whimsical aura, with the girls dancing under the glow of the full moon.

Meanwhile, "Fantasy" is the group's very first comeback, coming roughly nine months after the release of their debut single "Iriwa."

Check out the music video for "Fantasy" above!

Pendragonx127 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago
Reminds me of Dreamcatcher a bit ... Will keep an eye on this group.. Definitely some potential here

hiroonakamura614 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago
sounds different than your usual kpop girl group sounds nowadays...so that means this is nice!

