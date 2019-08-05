Pink Fantasy dance beneath a full moon in dark MV for 'Fantasy' comeback

Pink Fantasy is back with a music video for their latest single "Fantasy"!



The single, which was released through their agency Mydoll Entertainment on August 5, is highly instrumental, with strong guitars behind softened in contrast with piano and string instruments. The accompanying music video, directed by Super Junior's Shindong, has a dark and whimsical aura, with the girls dancing under the glow of the full moon.



Meanwhile, "Fantasy" is the group's very first comeback, coming roughly nine months after the release of their debut single "Iriwa."



Check out the music video for "Fantasy" above!