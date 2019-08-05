YG and Department of Defense respond to claims G-Dragon's current art exhibit is against military rules

G-Dragon has opened an exhibition prior to his October military enlistment.



He opened his first exhibition 'Untitled 2017' in Taipei, Taiwan on August 1. The exhibition features a total of seven art pieces, including one large acrylic painting entitled 'Untitled 2017' and six others featured together as a work entitled 'Flower Road.'



According to press sources, 'Untitled 2017' is limited to 300 limited edition copies valued at $518 USD, while each painting of the 'Flower Road' series is valued at $218 USD each. Each 'Flower Road' work has 700 limited edition copies, resulting in 4,200 in total.



When news of the exhibition broke, some pointed out that the exhibition would mean he was making a profit while serving in the military.

In response, the South Korean Department of Defense stated, "Profits generated by copyrights prior to enlistment are not recognized as for-profit activities. However, if a party is directly or indirectly involved in the production and sale of exhibitions and works in acrylic prints, this can be seen as a profit-making activity."



YG Entertainment also released a statement, adding, "The exhibition features commercialized versions of the original paintings created by G-Dragon prior to joining the army."



The agency also added that they are working with IMPRIDGE, a China-based MD manufacturing business, and that the reason the exhibition is being held in August, two months before he is discharged, because they are commemorating his birthday with the event.



After the exhibition closes in Taipei, the 'Untitled 2017' exhibition plans to move onto Singapore, Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.



Meanwhile, G-Dragon enlisted in the military on February 2018 and is scheduled to be discharged on October 26.