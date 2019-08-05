Seventeen is back in action with dynamic MV for 'Hit'

Seventeen is back after seven months with a brand new single!

The group's new song "Hit" is an impactful and dynamic EDM genre dance track. In the music video, "Hit" is matched with a sexy red and black suit concept and an explosively energetic dance performance. As many of the group's previous releases, the single was written and composed by Bumzu and Seventeen member Woozi.

Meanwhile, "Hit" is now available through online music distributors.

Check out the music video for "Hit" above!