Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

92

19

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Seventeen is back in action with dynamic MV for 'Hit'

AKP STAFF

Seventeen is back after seven months with a brand new single!

The group's new song "Hit" is an impactful and dynamic EDM genre dance track. In the music video, "Hit" is matched with a sexy red and black suit concept and an explosively energetic dance performance. As many of the group's previous releases, the single was written and composed by Bumzu and Seventeen member Woozi.

Meanwhile, "Hit" is now available through online music distributors.

Check out the music video for "Hit" above!

  1. Seventeen
10 9,737 Share 83% Upvoted

5

whatever101189 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

I can hear why this is a single release vs an album title track

Share

4

Gold_Chilli190 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Not a chart topper but I give credit for the work they put into it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND