Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

Minseo sings 'Star' for 'Doctor John' OST

Minseo is the voice behind "Star" for the 'Doctor John' OST.

The music video features the emotions of doctors after a patient loses his life, and Kang Shi Young's (played by Lee Se Young) struggle as Cha Yo Han (Ji Sung) tries his best to be there for her. "Star" is about being by someone's side even during hard times. 

Listen to Minseo's "Star" above! Have you been watching 'Doctor John'?   

Julian5651 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Supporting Minseo whom the role model is JaeJoong <3

