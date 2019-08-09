Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MONSTA X perform 'Who Do U Love?' feat. French Montana & give a makeover on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has released MONSTA X's performance of "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana.

MONSTA X's performance was due to air on the August 8th episode of late-night talk show, and after releasing an exclusive, off-air video, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has released their performance of "Who Do U Love?". The show also revealed a special segment featuring MONSTA X as they make over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' fixed cast member Guillermo.

Check out MONSTA X's performance above and the makeover below!

GiftzB54 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

Feel bad for them, didn't really gather any attention and French Montanna f** it up.

DelightGalaxy385 pts 11 hours ago 3
11 hours ago

ok. wait a sec. YO! monbebes what are you doing?? Like, i am not fan of monsta x and i dont know the song. I DIDNT EVEN NOTICE THAT HE messed up the lyrics but YOU were the ones who pointed out. !STOP IT!! what are you doin?? just comment nice things... i am an army so please dont missunderstand, i dont say it in a bad way.

