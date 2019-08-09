'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has released MONSTA X's performance of "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana.
MONSTA X's performance was due to air on the August 8th episode of late-night talk show, and after releasing an exclusive, off-air video, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has released their performance of "Who Do U Love?". The show also revealed a special segment featuring MONSTA X as they make over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' fixed cast member Guillermo.
Check out MONSTA X's performance above and the makeover below!
MONSTA X perform 'Who Do U Love?' feat. French Montana & give a makeover on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!
