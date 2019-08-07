Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

ATEEZ play K-Pop twister with 'MTV News'!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ played a unique version of 'Twister' while visiting the 'MTV News' studio!

In this K-Pop version of 'Twister', the ATEEZ members laid their hands and feet on their own faces, rather than colored circles. The members first held a preliminary round with 4 members competing at a time on the same board, then the winners of the two preliminary rounds faced off in the finals!

While playing 'Twister' in all kinds of uncomfortable, daring positions, the ATEEZ members also answered some fun questions. Watch the video above!

my_l38 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

It was so enjoyable. I was laughing so hard my side hurt.

sandybee3 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

It was fun to watch.

