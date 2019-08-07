Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

45

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Wanna One revealed to have celebrated their 2nd anniversary with 9 members present

AKP STAFF

Back on August 7, project group Wanna One came into the center of attention once again as media outlets reported that the members would be getting together to celebrate their 2nd anniversary, just like they promised at the end of their official promotions. 

Reports on August 8 have revealed that of the 11 members, 9 were present at the meetup including Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Bae Jin Young, Hwang Min Hyun, Lee Dae Hwi, Park Woo Jin, Ong Seong Wu, Lai Kuan Lin, and Ha Sung Woon

Leader Yoon Ji Sung was unable to attend due to the fact that he is currently serving his mandatory military service. Kang Daniel, who recently admitted to his relationship with TWICE's Jihyo, also did not attend. 

On the other hand, Lai Kuan Lin, who was staying in China, flew into Korea on the same day specifically to attend Wanna One's anniversary meetup. NU'EST's Hwang Min Hyun, who is busy with his musical schedules, only stopped by momentarily, reports relayed. 

It was also reported that Yoon Ji Sung stepped up to pay for the members' meal despite his absence, sending his manager instead. 

  1. Wanna One
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Kang Daniel
  4. Yoon Ji Sung
  5. Ong Seong Wu
  6. Lee Dae Hwi
  7. Park Woo Jin
  8. Kim Jae Hwan
  9. Lai Kuan Lin
  10. Bae Jin Young
  11. Hwang Min Hyun
  12. Ha Sung Woon
81 41,080 Share 85% Upvoted

36

Nicole335991 pts 8 hours ago 13
8 hours ago

That Kang Daniel just keeps screwing up. Him not showing up doesn’t make him look good.

Share

13 more replies

18

ArcanaXIII17 pts 7 hours ago 6
7 hours ago

Daniel was a no show.....................well RIP to his ever diminishing popularity.............. This is just gonna feed into the narrative that fame has gone to his head

Share

6 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
17 minutes ago   0   635
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
31 minutes ago   1   606
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
33 minutes ago   0   319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND