Hayoung has released the first film teaser for her solo debut.

In this film teaser for the song "See", A Pink's Hayoung is seen through a small, retro television, right before appearing on the main screen for her photoshoot, looking through a telescope. According to the scheduler, Hayoung will continue to release more film teasers until August 9, before releasing the highlight medley.

The official release of the debut album and MV has been set for August 21. Stay tuned!