Soyu and Francis release cute audio spoiler for collaboration single 'Bangkok'

Soyu and Francis has released a new spoiler for "Bangkok".

As announced, this former SISTAR vocalist and solo male artist Francis have teamed up for a sweet summer single. After releasing an image teaser, the duo revealed a short audio spoiler with a cute animated GIF of a girl playing a video game by herself.

The word 'bangkok' has a double meaning with a phonetic delivery from the original Korean: 'bang-kok' means, 'staying in (one's) room for a long time'.

Stay tuned for the official release of the song on August 9! Do you sometimes wish to be a "Bangkok", especially on a hot summer's day?