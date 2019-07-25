A Pink's Hayoung releases image teaser + release schedule for her solo debut

A Pink's Hayoung is gearing up for her solo debut and has released an image teaser and her release schedule!

It seems like her release is summer-themed and is following the popular blue and yellow color scheme that many idols have been adopting in their comeback imagery. She peeks out mysteriously, showing only her eyes, summery orange hair, and three pairs of sunglasses balancing precariously on her head. There will be various teasers released before her official solo debut on August 21 at 6 pm KST.

Are you excited to see Hayoung go on stage to promote her first mini-album?