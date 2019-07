Pentagon's Kino has been featured on M2's 'Studio CHOOM'.

Once again, M2 has gifted us with a stellar dance cover, this time highlighting the footwork of Pentagon's main dancer. For this cover, Kino has danced to Chris Brown's "No Guidance", moving swiftly from one backdrop to the next with male and female backup dancers.

Dressed in a silky red suit with his blue hair, Kino shows a different side to himself as a member of Pentagon.

