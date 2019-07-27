Lovelyz's Mijoo confesses she cried after reading her mom's anonymous message below malicious comments





Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo has opened up about her life as a celebrity.

In a recent pictorial with 'The Star', Mijoo answered a few questions during the interview, from talking about dealing with malicious comments and to hypothetical career routes. When asked if she ever gets hurt from those negative comments, Mijoo said, "they used to hurt me a lot, but I no longer mind them because now I have so many more people who love me. I don't want to change myself on behalf of those (negative) people.

"But, there was one particular comment under an article written about me with malicious comments. It said, 'Mijoo is pretty', and I was immediately able to recognize my mom's username ID. I bawled my eyes out when I read that," shared Mijoo.

In another Q&A, Mijoo thought about what career she would choose had she never became a singer. She wondered, "if I weren't a celebrity, I think I would have made a good kindergarten teacher. With this level of energy, I don't think I would get tired even after playing with the children."

Check out some more photos below from Mijoo's pictorial.