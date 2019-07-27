Makeup artist Risabae once again drops jaws as she transforms into IU from 'Hotel Del Luna'

Risabae has once again amazed netizens with her makeup transformation.

This time, famous YouTube makeup artist Risabae has attempted, with much success, the popular look of IU as character Manwol in tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'.

On her Instagram, Risabae wrote, "Is this what you guys wanted?", and uploaded a photo with a short video of herself after transforming into Manwol. She also wrote, "Thank you for having fun with these makeup covers of mine! It was difficult looking similar to Manager Manwol but I tried my best hahaha. The video will be up soon, around next week or the week after that."



As predicted, many of her followers had requested Risabae to try this makeup, a look that is gaining popularity as much as the drama itself. Will you also be tuning into Risabae's upload?