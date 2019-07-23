Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT Dream teases powerful choreography for upcoming title track 'We Got That' + performs SM dance medley on 'Idol Room'

NCT Dream made an appearance on the July 23 broadcast of 'Idol Room' where they impressed viewers with their amazing dance skills. 

The group teased fans with a brief snippet of their choreography from their upcoming title track "We Got That" for their new album 'BOOM'. The choreography is undeniably complicated and the boys ace it with ease.

When hosts Hyungdon and Defconn expressed disappointment at not being able to see more, the group treated everyone with a dance cover medley of various SM artists including EXO, TVXQ, and NCT U. Check out the short clip above!

