Rumors
Industry insiders speculate that Kim Soo Hyun may leave Key East

Insiders are speculating Kim Soo Hyun's next moves after the end of his contract with his current agency, Key East

It has been revealed that Kim Soo Hyun's cousin, director Lee Sa Rang, has been closely involved with the actor's activities following his discharge from the military. 

It seems like the actor has no definite plans for dramas or movies as of now, and that he is still sought out even though his last movie, 'Real', affected his confidence after critics stated it was, "one of the most disastrous films ever made." His representative stated that he's receiving a lot of scripts but it seems like the pressure of delivering after being gone is affecting his decisions. 

Although Kim Soo Hyun is currently at Key East, an agency he has been with since his debut, his contract period is soon ending. Industry insiders have been speculating that Kim Soo Hyun will be leaving the agency to work with his cousin, director Lee Sa Rang who directed 'Real'. Lee Sa Rang is apparently examining projects for his cousin and helping him behind the scenes. They are also currently living in the same apartment in Sungsoodong as well. Rumors are circling that the two will form an agency together. 

So Kim Soo Hyun is insecure about his confidence after 'Real' flopped (literally labeled as the worst film in SK history), and his decision is to leave the agency that has supported him since debut to go create a new agency with the director of said worst film in SK history? And that same director is helping him choose new projects? I get that it's his cousin, but that's a dumb move.

