MAMAMOO take a ride on a time machine in their newest 'Daesun Soju' CF!

It looks like the ladies of MAMAMOO took a trip on a trippy time machine, as endorsement models for 'Daesun Soju'!

In the CF, the time machine takes us back to 1960, where Whee In can be seen enjoying the refreshing soju in her home. Next, head over to 1870 where a hip and carefree Moon Byul is delighted to find 'Daesun Soju' as her companion on the beach! Fast forward to 1980, where Solar discos all night long with cool, light 'Daesun Soju'. Returning to the current year 2019, the MAMAMOO girls enjoy the soju on an evening outing overlooking the Seoul city skyline. But wait, there's more! Fast forward to the year 19,300, and the futuristic Hwa Sa proves that even after over ten thousand years, 'Daesun Soju' is the beverage of the cool kids.

Watch the fun CF above.