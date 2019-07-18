Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Peak names trainees he's closest to + what he's been up to lately

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Peak, well known as the program's only Thai trainee, showed off his playful charms for the upcoming issue of '@Star1' magazine!

Many of Peak's fans know that the idol already debuted once in Thailand, releasing a solo single album. Regarding his dreams of venturing into K-Pop, he said, "Ever since I was young, I dreamed of becoming a singer after watching Super Junior. Thanks to the global popularity of BTS and EXO, I chose to come to Korea to debut."

Who are Peak's closest trainees from 'Produce X 101'? He named Nam Do Hyun and Tony, reasoning, "I grew close to them fast because they're both good at English. Nam Do Hyun is so cute that I call him a hamster whenever I see him. He's also talented." Finally, Peak shared, "I want to let my fans listen to a song I wrote for them as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Peak also updated his fans with news that he will be appearing as the male lead in a Thai drama soon, beginning this August. More of Peak's '@Star1' pictorial cuts can be found in the magazine's August issue!

