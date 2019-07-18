Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

D1CE try on edgy visuals in more concept photos for debut mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World'

Upcoming new boy group D1CE is edging closer and closer to their debut!

In their latest set of individual debut concept photos, the members take on an edgy, dark concept, as unique props like red and black dice add more intrigue to D1CE's world and story. 

Made up of members Woo Jin Young, Park Woo Dam, Kim Hyun Soo, Jo Yong Geun, and Jung Yoo Joon, D1CE will be making their debut this August 1 with their 1st mini album, 'Wake Up: Roll the World'. Check out the members' chic visuals as they gear up for their long-awaited debut, below. 

