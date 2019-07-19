IZ*ONE reveal special 'Flower' version of 'Violeta' MV

IZ*ONE have released a special 'Flower' version of their "Violeta" music video!



This special MV was dropped to thank fans for getting the 'Produce 48' project group's original "Violeta" MV to 40 million views on YouTube. "Violeta" is the title track of IZ*ONE's second mini album 'HEART*IZ' released this past April, and the 'Flower' MV features the members with beautiful flowers in their hands.



Watch IZ*ONE's special "Violeta" MV above!



