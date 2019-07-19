Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

IZ*ONE reveal special 'Flower' version of 'Violeta' MV

IZ*ONE have released a special 'Flower' version of their "Violeta" music video!

This special MV was dropped to thank fans for getting the 'Produce 48' project group's original "Violeta" MV to 40 million views on YouTube. "Violeta" is the title track of IZ*ONE's second mini album 'HEART*IZ' released this past April, and the 'Flower' MV features the members with beautiful flowers in their hands.

Watch IZ*ONE's special "Violeta" MV above!

 

latte_jae956 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

This is so good it could actually be used as a low budget official MV for a less popular group.. loll


anyways they all look stunning :))

