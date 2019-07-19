Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

WINNER's Song Min Ho stuns netizens with art skills

AKP STAFF

WINNER's Song Min Ho stunned netizens with his art skills.

On July 19, Song Min Ho shared photos of himself working on a painting on canvas on Instagram, and fans and netizens were impressed to see his work. Followers commented, "So good," "You're the best. Song artist," and "Paint me like one of your French girls," praising his art skills.

In other news, WINNER are currently on their 'Winner Japan Tour 2019', and they're set to head to Makuhari on July 28 and Tokyo on August 10. 

What do you think of Song Min Ho's artwork?

Mrs_Kim_Trisha33 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Maybe if they focused on the positives of celebrities instead of trying to always bring them down, they wouldn't be so stunned right now since his talent has been known for years!

24

Kirsty_Louise3,884 pts 1 day ago 4
1 day ago

He's so talented! I love watching his Vlive broadcasts where he will draw and paint for us to watch. I don't know how he does it, man. That's talent right there. 👏🏻

