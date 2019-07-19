WINNER's Song Min Ho stuns netizens with art skills

WINNER's Song Min Ho stunned netizens with his art skills.



On July 19, Song Min Ho shared photos of himself working on a painting on canvas on Instagram, and fans and netizens were impressed to see his work. Followers commented, "So good," "You're the best. Song artist," and "Paint me like one of your French girls," praising his art skills.



In other news, WINNER are currently on their 'Winner Japan Tour 2019', and they're set to head to Makuhari on July 28 and Tokyo on August 10.

What do you think of Song Min Ho's artwork?