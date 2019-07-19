Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

IN2IT 'Run Away' in intense MV teaser

IN2IT have dropped their intense music video teaser for "Run Away".

The MV teaser reveals "Run Away" has a rock sound with a dramatic concept. It's also IN2IT's first release since their disco track "Sorry for My English" in July of 2018.

IN2IT's digital single "Run Away" drops on August 7 KST. 

42 minutes ago

Yaaas! So excited for IN2IT finally coming back!

