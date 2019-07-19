IN2IT have dropped their intense music video teaser for "Run Away".
The MV teaser reveals "Run Away" has a rock sound with a dramatic concept. It's also IN2IT's first release since their disco track "Sorry for My English" in July of 2018.
IN2IT's digital single "Run Away" drops on August 7 KST.
IN2IT 'Run Away' in intense MV teaser
