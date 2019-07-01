Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

0

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's D.O. says 'goodbye for now' through MV for special single 'That's Okay'

AKP STAFF

EXO vocalist D.O. has prepared a special gift for fans on the day of his military enlistment.

His solo single "That's Okay" was released on July 1 at 6 PM KST as the fifteenth single of SMTOWN's 'SM Station's third season. The R&B-infused pop song is rounded out by warm acoustic guitar and minimal drum, highlighting the EXO member's comforting vocals. The lyrics, which were written by D.O. himself, deal with personal happiness and send a message of assurance that everything will be fine.

The sweet song is accompanied by a fully animated music video that gives the viewer the feeling of watching a short film. Lyrics can be seen drawn in as they are appear in the song.

Meanwhile, D.O. enlisted in the military today, where he will be spending the next five weeks in training.

Check out the full music video for "That's Okay" above!

  1. D.O.
3 2,475 Share 100% Upvoted

1

joanner221,722 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

The song is so beautiful. Thank you Kyungsoo, you will be missed so much! Stay healthy ❤️❤️❤️ We know you will do well!

Share

0

Huhuhh237 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Omg..i was screaming once i got the notification..such a beautiful song and beautiful voice Kyungsoo..i love it 😍❤😍❤.. "That's Okay" Kyungsoo,just stay healthy and dont worry about us..you will doin fine..❤❤

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jaejoong
Fans demand apology for Kim Jaejoong
1 hour ago   2   3,479
New BigHit CBO - The game changer of K-Pop!
7 hours ago   3   4,561
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS concerts are biggest hit of 2019
22 hours ago   3   1,449

allkpop in your Inbox