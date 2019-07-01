EXO's D.O. says 'goodbye for now' through MV for special single 'That's Okay'

EXO vocalist D.O. has prepared a special gift for fans on the day of his military enlistment.



His solo single "That's Okay" was released on July 1 at 6 PM KST as the fifteenth single of SMTOWN's 'SM Station's third season. The R&B-infused pop song is rounded out by warm acoustic guitar and minimal drum, highlighting the EXO member's comforting vocals. The lyrics, which were written by D.O. himself, deal with personal happiness and send a message of assurance that everything will be fine.



The sweet song is accompanied by a fully animated music video that gives the viewer the feeling of watching a short film. Lyrics can be seen drawn in as they are appear in the song.



Meanwhile, D.O. enlisted in the military today, where he will be spending the next five weeks in training.

Check out the full music video for "That's Okay" above!