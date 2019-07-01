Jang Moon Bok's boy group Limitless releases their first concept photo teaser

Limitless is gearing up to make their debut!

On July 1, the upcoming boy group released the very first teaser on their debut timeline - a concept photo featuring all four members. The group has gained attention for their highly anticipated line-up, consisting of Jang Moon Bok, A.M (Sung Hyun Woo), and Yoon Hee Seok from 'Produce 101' season two, as well as 'MIXNINE' contestant Raychan (Lee Hwi Chan).

Meanwhile, Limitless is set to make their debut on July 9.

Check out the full concept photo below, and stay tuned for more Limitless teasers!