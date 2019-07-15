AOMG veteran producer DJ Wegun teams up with singer Sogumm to release new track 'Meet Me When This Rain Stops

AOMG DJ and producer, DJ Wegun has teamed up with vocalist, Sogumm once again to create "Meet Me When This Rain Stops" featuring fellow AOMG artist, Hoody.



The video consists of a simple 2-D animation of dog walking through the rain while a small bird on its head holds up an umbrella for the both of them. This illustration fits the chilled out, rainy day vibe of the track itself, which seamlessly blends with the unique and dreamy vocals of Sogumm and Hoody.

DJ Wegun and Sogumm previously worked together on DJ Wegun's album-recorded song, "Clumsy" (literal translation), which was released last year.

Take a listen to DJ Wegun and Sogumm's new song above!

