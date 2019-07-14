Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

3

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Baekhyun reveals the importance of minute 3:12 of his MV for 'UN Village'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Baekhyun recently told Naver TV that he has a specific timestamp marked as his favorite part of his new music video for his solo debut track, "UN Village".

During the interview Baekhyun confessed,

 

"Minute 3:12 is my favorite part. (laughs) I didn't have to actually sing since we were just filming the music video, but I was passionate. I like seeing the veins on my neck. I hope fans look at that and go, "Wow, this guy is really putting a lot of energy into this. He's really singing with all his heart." I think it'll be fun if fans think of my story today and watch the music video again.

For reference, here is the shot Baekhyun is talking about:

Let us know what your favorite part of the "UN Village" music video is below!

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
0 816 Share 25% Upvoted
K-pop scandal goes beyond the industry
22 hours ago   36   26,972
BTS concert in Japan
8 hours ago   4   2,630
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS & ARMYs - Knetz react
19 hours ago   59   56,016

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND