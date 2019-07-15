Mnet's next music survival show 'World Klass' introduces their first trainee from Japan, Taichi

Mnet's upcoming global music survival show, 'World Klass' has revealed their first Japanese trainee for the show, Taichi, who is a vocalist.

Taichi is the sixth trainee revealed thus far that is part of the 20 trainee lineup for this upcoming program. 'World Klass' gathers trainees from around the world, including China, Japan, the US, and Australia to go head-to-head and prove their idol prowess to become part of their final ten-member group, 'TOO'.

'World Klass' is set to air this September.

Stay tuned for more 'World Klass' teasers coming soon!

