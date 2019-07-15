Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Mnet's next music survival show 'World Klass' introduces their first trainee from Japan, Taichi

AKP STAFF

Mnet's upcoming global music survival show, 'World Klass' has revealed their first Japanese trainee for the show, Taichi, who is a vocalist.

Taichi is the sixth trainee revealed thus far that is part of the 20 trainee lineup for this upcoming program. 'World Klass' gathers trainees from around the world, including China, Japan, the US, and Australia to go head-to-head and prove their idol prowess to become part of their final ten-member group, 'TOO'. 

'World Klass' is set to air this September.

Stay tuned for more 'World Klass' teasers coming soon!

  1. misc.
  2. WORLD KLASS
  3. TAICHI
1 811 Share 75% Upvoted

0

ygwinner-146 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Taichi


Share
K-pop scandal goes beyond the industry
23 hours ago   38   29,637
BTS concert in Japan
10 hours ago   4   2,751
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS & ARMYs - Knetz react
21 hours ago   59   57,719

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND