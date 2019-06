'Coca-Cola' Korea is here with a brand new summer campaign CF, featuring the brand's long-running model Park Bo Gum!

In the CF, Park Bo Gum invites 'Coca-Cola' lovers to apply and be a part of the 'Coke Summer Trip', through the 'Coke PLAY' app. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum has been an endorsement model for various seasons of 'Coca-Cola' campaigns since 2017.

Watch the refreshing CF above!