MONSTA X's Wonho unable to perform at world tour concert in Malaysia

MONSTA X's Wonho is unable to perform at the group's world tour concert in Malaysia.



On June 11, Starship Entertainment announced Wonho won't be able to perform at the '2019 MONSTA X World Tour - We Are Here' concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but he'll still be present to greet fans. The label stated:





"Firstly, we'd like to apologize to fans as MONSTA X member Wonho won't be able to perform at the '2019 MONSTA X World Tour - We are Here' concert in Kuala Lumpur. On June 21, MONSTA X flew to Malaysia for their world tour and when they arrived at the airport there, Wonho was unable to enter the country because he could not locate his passport. Wonho then returned to Korea to receive an emergency passport, and though he tried to catch the fastest flight to Malaysia to perform at the concert, he came to the conclusion it would be difficult to participate in the concert and the event afterwards. Our agency and Wonho agreed though he won't be able to participate in the concert, Wonho will still return to Malaysia for all the fans who waited for him, and he's currently waiting to fly out.



We sincerely apologize for causing concert to all the fans who've been anticipating and waiting for this event. We'll make sure something like this does not happen again in future concerts for the world tour."







