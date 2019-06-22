Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MONSTA X's Wonho unable to perform at world tour concert in Malaysia

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X's Wonho is unable to perform at the group's world tour concert in Malaysia.

On June 11, Starship Entertainment announced Wonho won't be able to perform at the '2019 MONSTA X World Tour - We Are Here' concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but he'll still be present to greet fans. The label stated:

"Firstly, we'd like to apologize to fans as MONSTA X member Wonho won't be able to perform at the '2019 MONSTA X World Tour - We are Here' concert in Kuala Lumpur. On June 21, MONSTA X flew to Malaysia for their world tour and when they arrived at the airport there, Wonho was unable to enter the country because he could not locate his passport. Wonho then returned to Korea to receive an emergency passport, and though he tried to catch the fastest flight to Malaysia to perform at the concert, he came to the conclusion it would be difficult to participate in the concert and the event afterwards. Our agency and Wonho agreed though he won't be able to participate in the concert, Wonho will still return to Malaysia for all the fans who waited for him, and he's currently waiting to fly out.

We sincerely apologize for causing concert to all the fans who've been anticipating and waiting for this event. We'll make sure something like this does not happen again in future concerts for the world tour."




  1. MONSTA X
  2. Wonho
  3. STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT
7 8,093 Share 92% Upvoted

7

2ice1,403 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Oh man that’s so frustrating. Losing a passport and missing a flight is one of my greatest fears 😩

Share

6

natilly350 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

poor bunny, i just hope he travels back safely and doesn’t beat himself up for a little inconvenience. He’s a sensitive guy so there’s no doubt about it that he’ll end up apologising for his absence and make out as if it were his fault over and over again. I just hope he knows that monebebes appreciate and love him regardless of whether he is present or absent from a schedule 🐰😢

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
20 hours ago   51   48,051

allkpop in your Inbox