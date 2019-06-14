Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 days ago

SAAY drops 'ZGZG' performance MV

SAAY has dropped the performance music video for "ZGZG".

SAAY returned with "ZGZG" last week, and fans now get a better look at her choreography in the performance MV above. "ZGZG" is about taking the chance to have fun instead of spending the day just thinking about it.

Brown_Cream226 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

I was hoping for a stationary and properly framed camera shot but whatever.

Starry_Dynamo161 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Outstanding!

Share

