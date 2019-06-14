SAAY has dropped the performance music video for "ZGZG".
SAAY returned with "ZGZG" last week, and fans now get a better look at her choreography in the performance MV above. "ZGZG" is about taking the chance to have fun instead of spending the day just thinking about it.
Check out SAAY's "ZGZG" performance MV above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
12
12
Posted by8 days ago
SAAY drops 'ZGZG' performance MV
SAAY has dropped the performance music video for "ZGZG".
2 1,617 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment