Tiger JK reveals why he doesn't put limits on employee meals at Feel Ghood Music

Tiger JK revealed why he doesn't put limits on employee meals at his agency Feel Ghood Music.



On the June 14th installment of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', a listener mentioned how they were touched to hear Tiger JK doesn't put a financial limit on employee meals like many other labels. He responded, "Money isn't our goal. Just like Drunken Tiger did, a lot of artists have a hard time saving money in the beginning. Sometimes you only eat one meal a day. With that in mind, we want to at least eat food well, so that's how we're doing it."



Tiger JK continued, "At the time, I saw how when popular celebrities would eat food, the staff members would eat somewhere else. At the time, the celebrity didn't want it that way. It came about, so we can choose the food that we all want."