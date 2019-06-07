Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

SAAY is ready to party in 'ZGZG' MV

SAAY has dropped her music video for "ZGZG".

In the MV, SAAY moves between different rooms and settings, but she's always ready to party. "ZGZG" is about taking the chance to have fun instead of spending the day just thinking about it.

Watch SAAY's "ZGZG" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments. 

eager_beaver525 15 days ago
15 days ago

Such a sweet song!

Starry_Dynamo161 15 days ago
15 days ago

This song is great! It's got a sick BoA vibe. I hope she's not still with that shitty label that destroyed EvoL. She was the only one that stayed back then.

