SAAY has dropped her music video for "ZGZG".
In the MV, SAAY moves between different rooms and settings, but she's always ready to party. "ZGZG" is about taking the chance to have fun instead of spending the day just thinking about it.
Watch SAAY's "ZGZG" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments.
SAAY is ready to party in 'ZGZG' MV
