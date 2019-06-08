Jeon So Mi talks about her solo debut and friendship with IOI

Jeon So Mi talked about her solo debut and her friendship with IOI.



On the June 8th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', the cast members asked Jeon So Mi when her solo debut is coming, and she responded, "It's out on June 13, and it took 3 years for me to debut solo." Heechul responded, "Yeah, it took a while. You've had to work hard."



As for her friendship with the IOI members, she commented, "We constantly contact each other. I even met up with them yesterday. I met up with Kim Chung Ha unni, and she said that she would help me out and came today."



The 'Knowing Brothers' were hyped to see Kim Chung Ha, but Jeon So Mi had something else in mind with her own performance of "Gotta Go".



Check out the clip above!