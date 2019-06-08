Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

95

47

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Jeon So Mi talks about her solo debut and friendship with IOI

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi talked about her solo debut and her friendship with IOI.

On the June 8th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', the cast members asked Jeon So Mi when her solo debut is coming, and she responded, "It's out on June 13, and it took 3 years for me to debut solo." Heechul responded, "Yeah, it took a while. You've had to work hard."

As for her friendship with the IOI members, she commented, "We constantly contact each other. I even met up with them yesterday. I met up with Kim Chung Ha unni, and she said that she would help me out and came today."

The 'Knowing Brothers' were hyped to see Kim Chung Ha, but Jeon So Mi had something else in mind with her own performance of "Gotta Go".

Check out the clip above!

  1. IOI
  2. Jeon So Mi
32 32,871 Share 67% Upvoted

3

michinpabo587 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

Good luck to you Somi. I hope you have a successful solo debut.

Share

2

megumishimizuu42 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Somi I will be waiting for your debut. Fighting👍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
13 minutes ago   0   255
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,501

allkpop in your Inbox