TWICE has hit 300 million views with "What is Love?"

The girls released the MV for the title song of their 5th mini-album on April 9th, and it hit 300 million views as of 4:35 AM KST on June 8th. It's the girls' 5th MV to hit over 300 million views after "TT", "Likey", "Cheer Up", and "Like OOH-AHH". Of course, the girls have 100 million views on all of their MVs, starting with "Like OOH-AHH" all the way up to the most recent "Fancy".

Congratulations to TWICE.