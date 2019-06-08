Noir's Siheon says he'll hit you like 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

Noir's Siheon is next up for the group's teaser videos for "Doom Doom".



In the teaser video, Siheon says he's feeling fine, but if you constantly call his name, he'll hit you like "Doom Doom". As with Yunsung, Seunghoon, Junyong, Yeonkuk, Siha, and Daewoon's teasers, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.



'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates, and check out Noir's spot teaser if you missed it.