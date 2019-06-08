Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Noir's Siheon says he'll hit you like 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

AKP STAFF

Noir's Siheon is next up for the group's teaser videos for "Doom Doom".

In the teaser video, Siheon says he's feeling fine, but if you constantly call his name, he'll hit you like "Doom Doom". As with Yunsung, Seunghoon, Junyong, Yeonkuk, Siha, and Daewoon's teasers, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.

'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates, and check out Noir's spot teaser if you missed it.

  1. Noir
  2. DOOM DOOM
  3. SIHEON
0 1,115 Share 64% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,594

allkpop in your Inbox