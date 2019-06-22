Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon's appearance in 'I Live Alone' previews causes backlash

Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon's appearance in 'I Live Alone' previews has caused backlash.

In the previews aired on MBC's 'I Live Alone' on June 21, Choi Jung Hoon was spotted with the 'Rainbow Crew' and other guests for the 300th episode athletics special. Due to the Jannabi vocalist's controversy involving his father's political ties and privileged background, some viewers have brought up complaints.

One netizen stated, "We need to differentiate between the father and son's wrongdoings," while another said, "If they edited this episode after the controversy broke out, then that's a problem."  


Watch the 'I Live Alone' preview above!

mamley_quartey74 pts 18 hours ago 1
18 hours ago

Writers and editors at Allkpop should grow up! The guy was never involved in any crimes- done nothing wrong and HAD previously been on 'I Live Alone' albeit prior to the controversy involving his colleague. How could his appearance in a preview cause a backlash unless this site is deliberately inciting a backlash against an innocent citizen?? Gosh it stinks!!

hiroonakamura578 pts 23 hours ago 1
23 hours ago

idont get it, what is the controversy here? people seem to say that it's good that they didnt edit him out?

