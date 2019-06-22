Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon's appearance in 'I Live Alone' previews causes backlash

Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon's appearance in 'I Live Alone' previews has caused backlash.



In the previews aired on MBC's 'I Live Alone' on June 21, Choi Jung Hoon was spotted with the 'Rainbow Crew' and other guests for the 300th episode athletics special. Due to the Jannabi vocalist's controversy involving his father's political ties and privileged background, some viewers have brought up complaints.



One netizen stated, "We need to differentiate between the father and son's wrongdoings," while another said, "If they edited this episode after the controversy broke out, then that's a problem."



Watch the 'I Live Alone' preview above!

