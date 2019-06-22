Comedian Shin Bora ties the knot with non-celebrity boyfriend

Comedian Shin Bora tied the knot to her non-celebrity boyfriend.
On June 22, Shin Bora and her husband walked down the aisle at a private wedding at a church in Seoul. She previously announced her wedding to fans, stating, "I met someone who saw my small strengths as something big and cared for what I'm lacking with love. My fiance is a non-celebrity my same age who's always a good influence on me."
Congratulations to Shin Bora, her husband, and their families!
