Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

41

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

Comedian Shin Bora ties the knot with non-celebrity boyfriend

AKP STAFF

Comedian Shin Bora tied the knot to her non-celebrity boyfriend.

On June 22, Shin Bora and her husband walked down the aisle at a private wedding at a church in Seoul. She previously announced her wedding to fans, stating, "I met someone who saw my small strengths as something big and cared for what I'm lacking with love. My fiance is a non-celebrity my same age who's always a good influence on me."

Congratulations to Shin Bora, her husband, and their families!


  1. Shin Bora
4 20,663 Share 82% Upvoted

8

2ice1,431 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

At first I thought she had gotten married to the dog 😂😂😂

Share

2

BeaF45 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

I like ur dog gurl

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,636

allkpop in your Inbox