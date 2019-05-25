Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon makes statement on father's alleged political ties and Yoo Young Hyun's bullying controversy

Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon released a statement on his father's alleged political ties and Yoo Young Hyun's bullying controversy.

On May 25, SBS' '8 News' reported on businessman Mr. Choi who was currently being investigated for spending 30 million Won ($25,299.45 USD) on entertainment expenses for Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Kim Hak-eui, and the news show aired footage of the band Jannabi's practice room. Member Choi Jung Hoon is now under fire for allegedly presenting himself as someone who came from an underprivileged background and for his father's alleged ties to a political controversy.



However, Jannabi's label came forward to deny the rumors, stating, "There's absolutely no truth to what the news reported, and it has no relation to us whatsoever. The two sons cited in the news and their father's business has no relation at all, and there's never been a related investigation."



Choi Jung Hoon has also personally spoken up on the issue and former member Yoo Young Hyun's school violence controversy. He posted to Instagram:





"I'm writing this with a terrible heart. Firstly, I sincerely feel that we're all responsible for Young Hyun's school violence issue. We didn't take the time to look back on our pasts because we ran hard only looking towards music. I apologize once again as the leader and on Jannabi's behalf.



I also want to relay the truth on the issues surrounding me. I think that it's my duty to explain myself to the fans who might be uncomfortable as they've been relating to our music and making memories with them. During my childhood and school days, my father ran a business, and we never lacked anything. However in 2012, my father failed his business, and since then, I've never received any help from him. If anything, I've co-signed for my father who dreamed of establishing a new business. That's also the reason why my brother was also included. I think that as sons, there was no question that we should help our father.



From what I know, my father and that person were close friends before I was born. I've never received any benefit because of that person."