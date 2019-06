ONEUS have dropped their "Twilight" concept film for Seoho.



In the teaser video, Seoho walks through a magnificent castle and feels the sunlight. "Twilight" is the title track to ONEUS's 2nd mini album 'Raise Us,' which also includes the tracks "Intro: Time," "English Girl," "BingBing," "White Night," and "Now."

'Raise Us' is set to drop on May 29.