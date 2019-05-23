Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

9

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

Hitchhiker reveals floating head in trippy 'Nada' MV for 'SM Station'

AKP STAFF

Hitchhiker have released their music video for "Nada".

The trippy MV follows a floating head as it bops to the rhythm of the track and gets squeaky clean in the car wash. "Nada" is the latest song release from 'SM Station 3'.

Check out Hitchhiker's "Nada" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. misc.
  2. HITCHHIKER
  3. HITCH HIKER
2 1,644 Share 57% Upvoted

1

jokbal_is_yum1,184 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

Always a pleasure seeing/hearing a new HH tune!
This one seems to be even deeper into a Hindi/Bollywood groove (even with the Spanish lyrics).

Still amazed that he's in the SM stable - his contract probably just says something like "Come up with a good song or two every year and please don't put anything hallucinogenic into our office water supply, your music does that all by itself."

XDDDDDDDDDD

Share

0

hiroonakamura573 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago
that is such an irritating MV though. Especially with that irritating music lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,379
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,655

allkpop in your Inbox