Hitchhiker reveals floating head in trippy 'Nada' MV for 'SM Station'

Hitchhiker have released their music video for "Nada".
The trippy MV follows a floating head as it bops to the rhythm of the track and gets squeaky clean in the car wash. "Nada" is the latest song release from 'SM Station 3'.
Check out Hitchhiker's "Nada" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
