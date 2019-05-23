Idol band IZ drop MV for 'Eden'

Idol band IZ have dropped their music video for "Eden".
"Eden", composed and written by Sweetune, is the title track of IZ's 1st single album 'RE:IZ'. The energetic rock song is about chasing your dreams until the end.
Check out IZ's "Eden" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
