Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

Idol band IZ drop MV for 'Eden'

Idol band IZ have dropped their music video for "Eden".

"Eden", composed and written by Sweetune, is the title track of IZ's 1st single album 'RE:IZ'. The energetic rock song is about chasing your dreams until the end.

"Eden" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



1

She_her_her124 30 days ago
30 days ago

They rock!!!!!

1

mswicked 30 days ago
30 days ago

I love that there's more BANDS and I also love that they're exploring a rock vibe( not sorry metalhead here lol)

