American singer-songwriter Khalid talks about his collaborating with BTS

American singer-songwriter Khalid opened up about collaborating with BTS.



On the May 23, Khalid sat down for an interview with 'Good Morning Britain', where he was asked about his friendship with BTS. He expressed, "We're mutual fans of each other. Just because you don't speak the same language as each other, doesn't mean you can't necessarily have a friendship. I feel like they're just exceptional. They're extraordinary, and they deserve every single thing that's happening to them right now."



He also added, "There's definitely talks of working on a collaboration. I feel like that'd be awesome. I just gotta get to it."



In related news, BTS' RM previously stated the group plans to collaborate with Khalid.

