Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

129

86

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

American singer-songwriter Khalid talks about his collaborating with BTS

AKP STAFF

American singer-songwriter Khalid opened up about collaborating with BTS.

On the May 23, Khalid sat down for an interview with 'Good Morning Britain', where he was asked about his friendship with BTS. He expressed, "We're mutual fans of each other. Just because you don't speak the same language as each other, doesn't mean you can't necessarily have a friendship. I feel like they're just exceptional. They're extraordinary, and they deserve every single thing that's happening to them right now."

He also added, "There's definitely talks of working on a collaboration. I feel like that'd be awesome. I just gotta get to it."

In related news, BTS' RM previously stated the group plans to collaborate with Khalid. 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. KHALID
9 14,108 Share 60% Upvoted

24

joanner221,661 pts 30 days ago 1
30 days ago

Just because you don't speak the same language as each other, doesn't mean you can't necessarily have a friendship.

Say it louder for the people in the back!🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Share

1 more reply

10

randomd00d352 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

Ahhh he's so wholesome :^(((( ♡♡ I trust him

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,379
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,655

allkpop in your Inbox