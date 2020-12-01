WINNER fans request YG Entertainment to reveal detailed plans for Kang Seung Yoon's solo album release

As the month of December rolls in, there are many WINNER fans becoming anxious as the year comes to an end.

Earlier this year, YG Entertainment released a list of promised comebacks of their artists such as BLACKPINK, TREASURE, and Song Min Ho. Fans began becoming skeptical as to if the label will be fulfilling all of this year's promised comebacks but to many fans' relief, most of the YG artists made a comeback as they promised.

Yet, while almost all the comebacks were fulfilled as they stated, there is one artist who has not made a comeback. Kang Seung Yoon's fans were promised a solo album from the artist by the fall season of this year. Still, there hasn't been any news of the album release from the artist, therefore, some fans have set up a protest truck in front of the YG Entertainment company building.

Fans have also taken it to online communities to express their disappointment and also take the time to explain why they are angered. One fan posted explaining that YG Entertainment has been promising to release Kang Seung Yoon's solo album since 2013. However, due to various reasons, the album release was delayed. Then in 2018, YG Entertainment stated that Kang Seung Yoon's album is almost ready and is near completion, but for some reason, the album was still not released by then.

Now, in 2020 during the summer, YG Entertainment stated that Kang Seung Yoon is planning to release his solo album by the fall of this year. As the autumn season passed and the year is coming to an end, fans still haven't heard any news about the artist's solo album. Hence, the fans have taken it into their own hands to request a detailed plan of the album release.

Netizens' Comments:

"Kang Seung Yoon is really good for sure, I'm surprised he doesn't have a solo album."

"I really don't understand why YG is not releasing his solo album. I mean he has the skills to make his own album. Is it because they don't have the money?"



"This is really unfortunate, the more I think about it. I really hope he can get his album release."



"I'm part of a different fandom but I do admit Kang Seung Yoon is really good at singing and hope he gets his solo album. I was amazed by his singing in the audition program."

"Maybe Kang Seung Yoon didn't get a chance to release his album because he's too busy caring for the group since he's the leader."

"Kang Seung Yoon's vocal skills are such a waste not to have a solo album."



"Man YG, you need to do your job."



"People might think his fans are spoiled but think about it. They've been promising a solo album since 2013 but there was no explanation or detailed plan when he will release. They are probably just asking for a detailed explanation."

