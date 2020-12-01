Oh My Girl's Arin participates in a donation campaign pictorial for abandoned animals

Oh My Girl member Arin's donation campaign pictorial was released.





The Star Magazine released a campaign for their December edition in which Arin's pictorial with her pet dog will be published. Arin took photos with her actual dog 'Ari' with a 'home party' theme.

On December 1st, The Star Magazine released the cute pictorial of Arin and her dog as they pose with colorful blankets and pillows radiating a lovely vibe and playful energy.



This pictorial is a meaningful campaign pictorial planned by Marpple Shop, The Star Magazine, and Arin during the year-end season.



All the blankets and cushions seen in the pictorial will be on sale at Marpple Shop with a limited quantity, a portion of the profit from the sales will be donated to an organization that sponsors the animal shelters in Korea.





Arin said in an interview with Star Magazine "I always wanted to help abandoned animals and thankfully I was given this chance to participate in this campaign. If I have a chance later, I want to adopt an abandoned pet. That means Ari will get a younger sibling so I really want him to participate as well."



As for her pet Ari, Arin shared on her social media photos of her dog and stated, "The atmosphere at home became much brighter after Ari came home. I'm so happy because she shows me so much affection these days."



