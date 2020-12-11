1

0

News
Posted by germainej 23 minutes ago

Watch Performances from 'Seoul Music Discovery' concert!

AKP STAFF

The 'Seoul Music Discovery' 'Hallyu Seoul' special concert was held on December 11 KST.

The 'Hallyu Seoul' concert is the finale of a 5-episode online concert series by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The event featured a collaboration between K-pop and a large-scale Korean traditional music orchestra at landmarks in Seoul, such as at a palace, at Namsan Mountain, and by the Han River. 

Watch the performances below!

===

National Orchestra of Korea

TXT

Oh My Girl

Secret Number

===

  1. misc.
  2. SEOUL MUSIC DISCOVERY
0 439 Share 100% Upvoted
Cosmic Girls, Seola, (G)I-DLE, Soojin, Shuhua, Girls
Top 10 female idols loved by lesbians
2 days ago   83   38,136

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND