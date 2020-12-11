Watch Performances from 'Seoul Music Discovery' concert!

The 'Seoul Music Discovery' 'Hallyu Seoul' special concert was held on December 11 KST.
The 'Hallyu Seoul' concert is the finale of a 5-episode online concert series by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The event featured a collaboration between K-pop and a large-scale Korean traditional music orchestra at landmarks in Seoul, such as at a palace, at Namsan Mountain, and by the Han River.
Watch the performances below!
===
National Orchestra of Korea
TXT
Oh My Girl
Secret Number
===
Log in to comment