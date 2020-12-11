Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'.
In the teaser images, Taeyeon takes on a tomboy concept in a cap and an oversized suit jacket. Her fourth mini solo album 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15 KST.
What do you think of Taeyeon's teaser images? Check out her highlight clip for "Wildfire" if you missed it here.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals tomboy style in 'What Do I Call You' teaser images
