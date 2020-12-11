Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals tomboy style in 'What Do I Call You' teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'.



In the teaser images, Taeyeon takes on a tomboy concept in a cap and an oversized suit jacket. Her fourth mini solo album 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15 KST.



What do you think of Taeyeon's teaser images? Check out her highlight clip for "Wildfire" if you missed it here.





