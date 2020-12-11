All the tracks from Baek Ye Rin's second full-length album 'tellusaboutyourself' debut on the charts of popular music sites

Singer Baek Ye Rin has successfully charted all the songs in her second full-length album.

Baek Yerin's second full-length album 'tellusaboutyourself' was released on December 10th with 14 songs in total. All the songs from the track debuted on the charts of popular music sites such as Bugs Music and Genie Music. The title track "Hate You" ranked in number 1 on the real-time charts on the two music sites and charted high in other music sites as well.

In particular, this album is especially meaningful as it entered the charts despite all the tracks being in English and is the album in which the artist took the challenge of trying new genres. Baek Ye Rin continues to prove herself to be a talented musician who is constantly experiencing and growing.



The album was released at noon on NAVER NOW as the artist made a comeback to talk about the behind-the-story of the album and sing the songs such as "0415", "Hate You", "Lovegame", and "Bubbles & Mushrooms" from her new album.



Baek Ye Rin stated, "I'm very happy I was able to introduce my music to everyone. I'm also thankful that a lot of people show love and support every time I release an album. I still lack a lot so I'll try harder to improve."



