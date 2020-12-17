BoA investigated for violating import drug regulations & SM Entertainment responds

BoA has been investigated for violating import drug regulations.



According to reports on December 17, BoA was questioned by prosecutors on the 16th for violating import drug regulations due to careless customs clearance procedures by employees of her label SM Entertainment's overseas branch. An employee of SME's overseas branch is reported to have sent sleeping pills from Japan to Korea, and because they did not follow proper clearance procedures, BoA and the employee were questioned by prosecutors. Neither BoA nor the employee are said to have been aware of formal import procedures.



In response, SM Entertainment stated, "Recently, BoA took a prescribed sleeping pill after receiving a doctor's opinion that she needed sufficient sleep due to a decrease in growth hormones, but the side effects were severe. Recalling that the drugs prescribed for sleep disorders had no issues during Japan's activities, an employee of our overseas branch received the drugs through normal procedures after being checked at a local hospital, but he was not aware even the drugs prescribed overseas could be a problem in Korea."



SME added, "We plan to strengthen multi-faceted education for all employees to prevent this from happening again in the future. I'm sorry to have troubled you."



In other news, BoA recently made a comeback with "Better", which commemorated her 20th anniversary since debut.