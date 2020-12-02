Two gifted artists IU and Crush confirmed to participate in the OST for the movie 'Josee'

It was reported that IU and Crush will be participating in the OST for the upcoming Korean movie 'Josee,' which is a remake of the Japanese movie 'Josee, the Tiger and the Fish.'

It was reported on December 2nd that the two gifted artists will be participating in the movie in which actress Han Ji Min and actor Nam Joo Hyuk will star in. Many are anticipant of the movie's OST, as the sweet voices of IU and Crush are expected to add to the visual beauty to melt the viewers' hearts.

Han Ji Min will play the role of 'Josee,' who has to live in a wheelchair, and Nam Joo Hyuk will play the role of the college student waiting to graduate. The movie is about the subtle change in emotions that these two individuals experience as they grow closer to each other.

This remake movie will be released on December 10th as expectations are rising for this lonely yet pure story that will come to warm the hearts of viewers in the cold winter.