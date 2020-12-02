EXO's Baekhyun and Kai sit down and react to Kai's first solo music video "Mmmh"

EXO uploaded a special video of Baekhyun and Kai reacting to Kai's first solo music video, "Mmmh," on December 2nd.

From the start, Kai seemed a bit nervous and stated, "I'm so nervous. And actually, I always react to all our members' music videos when they are released. But I never thought that I would watch my own video and react to it. I'm so nervous."

Baekhyun then stated that he had watched Kai's reaction to his music video "Candy" and stated he will help him promote Kai's song today. Right away, the two began the music video and concentrated on Kai's music video.

As soon as Kai's dance part started, Kai said his feet looked like a bear's feet while Baekhyun became absorbed into the music video as he began expressing his awe.

While watching the music video, Baekhyun continued to groove with the music and poured out praise for the music video.

Lastly, Baekhyun and Kai became excited as they saw the ending to Kai's music video that showed the short spoiler clip of a floating rock dropping down onto a mysterious field. The rock then cracks, revealing a chunk of ice that has two familiar symbols inscribe in it. As soon as the two saw the ending, they wondered what it was but then soon expressed how impressed they were with the short teaser.