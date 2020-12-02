'True Beauty' artist transforms Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho into idol-like webtoon characters

A webtoon artist gave Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho a drawing as a gift.

In the episode of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' that aired on December 1st, artist Yaongyi revealed the drawing of Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho drawn in her art style, which drew the attention of viewers.

These drawings drew attention the previous week when the artist behind the popular webtoon 'True Beauty' was seen giving the gifts to the two hosts.

When the drawings were revealed, netizens were shocked at Yangyi's talent and how handsome Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho looked. As soon as Jo Se Ho saw Yoo Jae Suk's drawing, Jo Se Ho said, "This is unreal, this is unbelievable." The same reaction came out when Jo Se Ho's drawing was revealed.

Netizens commented, "I don't want to admit it, but the photos look really similar to them," "Both of them became so good looking in Yaongyi's drawing," "They look like idols in the drawing," and "This is so funny that the pictures actually look like them."





